Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.04 ($62.84).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching €51.62 ($60.02). The stock had a trading volume of 756,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a fifty-two week high of €51.90 ($60.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.70 and a 200-day moving average of €46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.