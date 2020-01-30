Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 200,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,495,000 after buying an additional 121,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 435,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 96,405 shares during the period.

CONE stock remained flat at $$61.61 during trading on Thursday. 1,188,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,874. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -410.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

