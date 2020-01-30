Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 58,700 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 8,037,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

