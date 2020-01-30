Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 404,600 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 347.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE remained flat at $$14.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,937,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

