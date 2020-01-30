Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,018,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,040. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

