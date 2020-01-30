Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.23 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 13.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in General Electric by 69.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC grew its position in General Electric by 136.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC now owns 1,856,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 95,364,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,977,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

