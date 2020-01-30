Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after purchasing an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 95.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 546,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,321. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 84.50, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 339.90%. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

