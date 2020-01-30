Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.