Virginia National Bank Sells 706 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Virginia National Bank decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,173,000 after buying an additional 77,580 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.9% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 533.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.78. 51,498,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.