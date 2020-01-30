Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

