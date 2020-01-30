Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given $20.76 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has declined by 10.8% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.76 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Village Farms International an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.20 million and a PE ratio of 21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Village Farms International by 34.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

