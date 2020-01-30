Verasity Price Hits $0.0004 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $318,760.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022811 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003767 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

