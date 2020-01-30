VelocityShares 1X Long VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EVIX) Stock Price Up 3%

VelocityShares 1X Long VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EVIX) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.47, 930 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

