Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 157,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,513.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vectrus by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vectrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,561,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEC opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $655.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

