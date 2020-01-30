Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. Varian Medical Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.45 EPS.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.34. 755,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.86.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

