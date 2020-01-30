Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,237. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

