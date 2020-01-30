Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 276,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,217,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average is $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.