Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Increased by Efficient Wealth Management LLC

Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,629,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 913,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,351. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $81.31 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.