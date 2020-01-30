Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,901. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.