Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

