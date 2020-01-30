Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.79

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.79 and last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 119941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

