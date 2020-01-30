Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 12,591 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,893 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,005,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $64,171,000 after buying an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,046,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,476,445. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

