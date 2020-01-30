VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

