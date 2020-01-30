VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,466,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,805,000 after acquiring an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 74,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter.

HYEM stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 101,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,268. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

