Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. 3,789,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.