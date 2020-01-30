Van Strum & Towne Inc. Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises 2.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after acquiring an additional 157,772 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $4,195,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.14. 523,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.83 and its 200-day moving average is $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

