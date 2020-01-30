ValuEngine Upgrades News (NASDAQ:NWS) to “Hold”

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,627. News has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of News by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of News by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

