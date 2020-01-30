ValuEngine Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to “Hold”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after buying an additional 187,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 147,201 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,706,000 after buying an additional 79,248 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.