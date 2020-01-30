ValuEngine Upgrades Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) to Sell

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Africa Oil stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 13,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,447. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.59.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

