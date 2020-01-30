ValuEngine Upgrades Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) to Sell

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Africa Oil stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 13,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,447. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.59.
About Africa Oil
