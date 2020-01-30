ValuEngine Downgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Strong Sell

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 5,087,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,097. Ovintiv has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.