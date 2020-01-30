ValuEngine Downgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Sell

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Esquire Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Esquire Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

