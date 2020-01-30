Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,118. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

