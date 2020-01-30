Usca Ria LLC Sells 615 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 291,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 63,765 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,319,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $51.30. 2,978,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.