Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Twitter by 23.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Aegis cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,900,593. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,411 shares of company stock worth $2,202,468. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

