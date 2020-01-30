Usca Ria LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 431,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1,270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 267,519 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 170,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.52. 344,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0158 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

