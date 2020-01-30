Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.69. 1,552,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,020. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.03 and a 1-year high of $115.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.