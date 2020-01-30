Usca Ria LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 130,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,627,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,146,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

