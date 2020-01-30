Usca Ria LLC Buys 838 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.04.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

