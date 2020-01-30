Usca Ria LLC Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.58. The company had a trading volume of 568,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,554. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

