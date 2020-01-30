Usca Ria LLC Acquires 11,900 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 32.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCSF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 212,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,027. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

In related news, Director Amy Butte purchased 2,800 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

