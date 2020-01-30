USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) Shares Down 0.1%

USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $53.97, 184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.