US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 12,392.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,172 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in US Foods by 653.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in US Foods by 47.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,628,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.