United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Lowered by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.65. 238,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.72. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

