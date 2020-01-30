United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.43

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.43 and traded as high as $95.48. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $93.90, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

