United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.76-8.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.07. United Parcel Service also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.76 to $8.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $115.76 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

