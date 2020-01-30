United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.76 to $8.06 EPS.
UPS stock traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,465,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
