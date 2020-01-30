United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.76 to $8.06 EPS.

UPS stock traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,465,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

