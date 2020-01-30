Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $125.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on QURE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. 407,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniqure will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $413,888.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $429,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,091 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

