Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,936 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 641,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

