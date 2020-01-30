Unification Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Unification has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Unification has a market capitalization of $656,917.00 and approximately $91,379.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.03121788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

