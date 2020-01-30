Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Down 24.8%

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) dropped 24.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.53, approximately 543,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 94,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

UFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Unifi alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 764.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Unifi by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Unifi by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth $208,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.